DCW rescues 20-year-old Nigerian girl from Tilak Nagar area

DCW on November 10 received information from NGO Shakti Vahini regarding a girl from Nigeria being trafficked to India on the pretext of providing a job. Following the information, a joint team of DCW, Delhi police, and NGO members reached the spot and rescued the girl.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) along with Delhi police and an NGO rescued a 20-year-old Nigerian girl from Tilak Nagar area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday. The girl was allegedly being trafficked by unidentified persons to India on the pretext of providing a job.

Officials said the commission, on November 10, received information from Shakti Vahini, an NGO, regarding a girl from Nigeria being trafficked to India on the pretext of providing a job. Following the information, a joint team of DCW, Delhi police, and NGO members reached the spot and rescued the girl.

"The rescued girl informed that her passport was confiscated by the traffickers, and there are many other girls in the clutches of traffickers who have been trafficked from African countries and forced into prostitution," the Commission's chairperson Swati Maliwal claimed in a letter to Delhi police on Saturday. In the letter, the DCW chairman also sought a report from the police about the action taken in the matter, along with a copy of the FIR and details of the accused arrested.

The Commission has also sought details of efforts made by Delhi Police to recover other girls from the clutches of traffickers and the recovery of documents of the girl rescued from Tilak Nagar. (ANI)

