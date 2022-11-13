Left Menu

Congress releases fourth list of 9 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

With the release of the nine candidates, the party has declared candidates for 104 seats so far.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 07:10 IST
Congress released the fourth list of nine candidates for the Assembly polls in Gujarat where the party is seeking to oust the ruling BJP in the two-phased elections scheduled next month. With the release of the nine candidates, the party has declared candidates for 104 seats so far.

Congress had announced its first list on November 4, in which 43 candidates were announced. The second list consisting of 46 candidates was announced on November 10. A list of seven candidates was released on Friday, however, one was a replacement for the earlier announced candidate. In the latest and fourth list of candidates released duly signed by the party's general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Malubhai Kandoria has been fielded from Dwarka, Mansinh Dodiya from Talala, Mahesh Makwana from Kodinar SC, Revatsinh Gohil from Bhavnagar Rural and Baldev Majibhai Solanki from Bhavnagar East.

Among other candidates on the list include Ramesh Mer from Botad, Sanjay Solanki from Jambusar, Jaykantbhai B Patel from Bharuch and Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel from Dharampur ST. The second list of candidates released includes Mamadbhai Jung Jat (Abdasa), Rajendersingh Jadeja (Mandvi), Arjanbhai Bhudia (Bhuj), Naushad Solanki (Dasada - SC), Kalpana Karamsibhai Makwana (Limbdi).

A total of three women leaders have found their way into the list which includes Kalpana Karamsibhai Makwana from Limbdi, Jermaben Sukhlal Vasava from Dediapada -ST, and Bharti Prakash Patel from Karanj. The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

