IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team carries out flying display in Jamnagar

Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday carried out a flying display in Jamnagar. "This event was divided into two parts. First was a composite manoeuvring in which nine aircrafts were flying together," said Ashvin Prasad, one of the pilots who took part in the show.

He further said, "This event was to motivate the youngsters of the country to join the Indian defence forces." "The event was organised by AOC of Jamnagar. They invited us and so we are here. We were really happy to see the response from the public present at the event," said Captain GS Dhillon.

Earlier in April, Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flying display in Hyderabad. (ANI)

