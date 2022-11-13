Left Menu

Fire at central Iran industrial town under control -state TV

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:33 IST
Fire at central Iran industrial town under control -state TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

A large fire at a motor engine oil factory in Isfahan's Mobarakeh industrial town in central Iran on Sunday has been brought under control, state TV reported.

About 95% of the fire has been extinguished, said Mansour Shisheforoush, head of Isfahan province's crisis-management body told state TV, adding that a team was clearing the site and that the fire had not spread to adjacent industrial units. Shisheforoush said that 15 workers were injured, but only three needed to be transferred to hospital.

Special teams were on the ground to investigate the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022