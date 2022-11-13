Left Menu

Fire at three houses in Assam's Darrang district

The fire broke out at a house owned by Nur Jamal, and soon it spread to other three nearby houses, gutting properties worth several lakhs of rupees

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 19:08 IST
Fire at three houses in Assam's Darrang district
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Assam's Darrang district on Sunday. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the fire incident, the police said.

Officials said that the fire incident was reported at a house in the Dalgaon Besimari area in the wee hours of Sunday. According to police, the fire broke out at a house owned by Nur Jamal, and soon it spread to other three nearby houses, gutting properties worth several lakhs of rupees.

Later, locals and firefighters brought the flames under control. Officials said that there was no casualty or injury to anyone. Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm and the houses were evacuated.

"A vehicle and other properties were damaged in the fire," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022