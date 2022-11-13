3 wanted for killing murder convict, in Panipat land dispute, nabbed

Three gangsters accused in the killing of a freed murder convict and involved in a land dispute at Samalkha in Panipat were arrested by the team from the Crime Branch, informed the officers on Sunday. They added that the arrests were made on the basis of a tip-off.

The three accused were identified as Arjun, Akshay Sharma and Ravi Shankar Sharma. A huge cache of arms and ammunition, 3 double-barrel guns, 2 single-barrel guns, 3 countrymade guns (katta), 1 countrymade pistol, 6 cartridges of 315 Bore and 17 cartridges of 12 Bore were recovered from their possession.

A case under Arms Act was registered at PS Crime Branch against them. Special CP, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said on November 7, the complainant, Ankit, said he and his uncle, Lalit Tyagi, and cousin Bunty were working in their fields when a few unknown persons came and opened fire at his uncle and cousin.

Lalit sustained bullet injuries on his chest and thigh. He was rushed to a hospital but expired on the way. The assassins fled the spot. Lalit had been recently released on bail for the murder of Neeraj, the ex-sarpanch of his village, the police informed.

It was learned that the accused belong to the notorious Kaala Pandit gang which is active in the border districts of UP and Haryana. The gang mainly targets disputed land. A gang member, Mohit, had purchased a piece of land in Samalkha and later got embroiled in a dispute with Lalit. The land was on the Yamuna riverbed and the dispute pertained to the possession and cultivation on this land.

The accused had cultivated on this land the previous day, the police informed, adding that when Lalit reached the disputed land, they raised objections. The accused shot him dead and fled the spot. A case under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against unkown persons at the Samalkha police station in Haryana's Panipat.

Yadav said informers were deputed to track down the gangsters. Information about the killing of Lalit Tyagi was shared with the informers and sensing the gravity of the incident, a crack team was put together and tasked with tracing the accused. On analyzing data, it was revealed that the accused were changing their locations frequently, police said, adding that efforts were made to trace the wanted men with the help of specialised technical investigation and technical surveillance. They were eventually tracked down in the Karawal Nagar area.

The accused persons have been arrested under relevant sections and the police have sought their custody. The Samalkha police have been informed about the arrest of the accused. (ANI)

