Ujjain temple management to introduce photo-based passes for VIPs

The move is aimed at curbing unauthorized sale and black-marketing of VIP passes and to bring transparency in the system, said officials with the temple management committee.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:30 IST
Ujjain's Mahakal temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
VIP entry passes at Ujjain's Shri Mahakal Temple will now carry photographs of the visitors. The move is aimed at curbing unauthorized sale and black-marketing of VIP passes and to bring transparency in the system, said officials with the temple management committee.

They said that photo-based visitor passes were issued only for the people visiting the temple to attend the special 'Bhasma Aarti'. "Now the same system will be introduced for people seeking VIP entry to the temple's sanctum-sanctorum, and a per person charge of Rs1500 will be collected from visitors for the same," an official with the temple management committee told ANI.

It will be compulsory for visitors to come personally and get their photographs clicked for the passes, and entry to the temple's sanctum sanctorum will be allowed to people after verification of their identity with photo-based entry passes, the official said, while adding that the system will be started soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

