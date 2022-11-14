Left Menu

Britain to urge G20 for coordinated action vs rising living costs

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-11-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 11:43 IST
Britain to urge G20 for coordinated action vs rising living costs
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, the UK embassy in Jakarta said in a statement.

"Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to Russia turning off their gas taps and the World Bank predicts the economic aftershocks will ripple around the world for years to come," the statement said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister will use the G20 as an opportunity to call out (Russian president Vladmir) Putin's barbarism and force Russia to confront the global suffering caused by this senseless campaign of violence," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

