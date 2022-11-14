Britain to urge G20 for coordinated action vs rising living costs
- Country:
- Indonesia
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, the UK embassy in Jakarta said in a statement.
"Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to Russia turning off their gas taps and the World Bank predicts the economic aftershocks will ripple around the world for years to come," the statement said on Monday.
"The Prime Minister will use the G20 as an opportunity to call out (Russian president Vladmir) Putin's barbarism and force Russia to confront the global suffering caused by this senseless campaign of violence," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- World Bank
- British
- Jakarta
- Russian
- Russia
- Putin
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: PM Modi pays tributes to tribals killed by British army in Mangarh
Russia summons Dutch ambassador over alleged recruitment attempt by British intelligence
Olympics-Cash boost as British break dancers aim for Paris
Rajasthan: PM Modi pays tributes to tribals killed by British army in Mangarh
Rajasthan: PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham national monument, pays tributes to tribals killed by British