Yogi govt to invest Rs 5,000 cr to strengthen power infrastructure in UP by 2024

In a bid to reform the structure of the energy system in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to work on a mission mode to roll out the Centre's and State's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), in which the state government has a 60 per cent stake, at the earliest. The state government has instructed all the electricity supply companies (DISCOMs) to prepare an action plan in order to offer consumers an uninterrupted and secure power supply.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are around 3 crore households with electricity connections. On behalf of the Chief Minister, it has been said that before the upcoming summer season, work should begin on developing a plan to create a sturdy energy structure to ensure continuous power supply to all of the state's energy consumers. Building new sub-stations, creating a seamless transmission and distribution system, and activating additional power producing units should all be done on a war footing to achieve this, the state government has directed authorities.

According to M Devraj, Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, tendering process has been completed in numerous districts across the state. The state's power industry will undergo a significant change as a result of this plan. The deadline for the complete implementation of the scheme is 2024-2025. The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated a budget of Rs 5,000 crore for this. Under this government scheme, which has been described as result-oriented, the Aggregate Technical and Commercial Loss (AT&C) will decrease to 12-15 per cent. Apart from this, the average cost of supply and average revenue will be balanced and the power loss will be reduced to the barest minimum.

According to the plan, new power stations will be set up, capacity of existing ones increased The top Energy department officials have also been directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to complete the final DPR and start the tendering process as soon as possible.

The update will also take into account the ongoing Deendayal Upadhyaya Yojana, Saubhagya, and IPDS programmes. Under this, new power stations of 33-11 KV are to be built. Additionally, generation capacities of the existing power stations with 33-11 KV capacity will be increased. In addition, 33 KV lines that are overloaded and those connected to multiple power stations will be separated. For this, separate new lines will be established. Similarly, the capacity of overloaded power stations will be increased and new distribution transformers will be installed.

The scheme aims to provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to all the villages, towns and metros of the state. Moreover, in cases of a fault or breakdown affecting only one line, and to get rid of the problem of low voltage, armored service cable will be utilized for safe power supply. In addition, for error-free and timely electricity bills, smart prepaid meters will be installed according to the plan. Also, separate switches will be installed to monitor each feeder. The Government will also make funds available to the newly formed municipal bodies in the state under Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojana to strengthen the power supply network there. (ANI)

