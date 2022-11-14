Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates two National Highway projects worth Rs 3,390 Cr in Buxar, Bihar

The Minister said this road will relieve the residents of the traffic jam in Ara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:18 IST
He said with the construction of Ganga bridge, the traffic between North and South Bihar will be convenient. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfNG)
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated two National Highway projects worth Rs 3,390 crore in Buxar in the presence of Union Minister of State Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Bihar BJP President Shri Sanjay Jaiswal, and officials.

Shri Gadkari said with 44 km 4-lane Koilwar to Bhojpur section on NH-922 constructed at a cost of Rs.1662 crore and the 48 km 4-lane Bhojpur to Buxar section on NH-922 constructed at a cost of Rs.1728 crore connectivity with Purvanchal Expressway will be easy. This will make it easy to reach Delhi from Bihar via Lucknow. The time taken to reach Delhi will be reduced from 15 hours to 10 hours, he added.

The Minister said this road will relieve the residents of the traffic jam in Ara. Agricultural produce will have easy access to the new market. He said with the construction of Ganga bridge, the traffic between North and South Bihar will be convenient. 37 underpass will facilitate the movement of pedestrians and vehicles. Transport of light and heavy vehicles will be facilitated by 5 major bridges and 13 minor bridges, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

