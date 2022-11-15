Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy celebrates Kherson victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson, the biggest prize his troops have won so far, vowing to press on until Kyiv reclaims control of all its occupied territory. The heads of U.S. and Russian intelligence met in Turkey for the highest level, publicly acknowledged face-to-face U.S.-Russian talks since the invasion in February.

KHERSON RECAPTURE * Zelenskiy visited Kherson, celebrating Russia's retreat and denouncing hundreds of war crimes.

* Utility companies were working to restore infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in Kherson still without power and water, officials said. * Residents held flowers and kissed Ukrainian soldiers who were moving into the right bank of the Dnipro River.

TALKS IN TURKEY * U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin in Turkey. Washington said the talks were meant to encompass a warning of the consequences of Russia using nuclear weapons and discussion over U.S. prisoners held by Russia.

* The Kremlin confirmed U.S.-Russian talks had taken place, but did not immediately give further details. BATTLE

* Zelenskiy said fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region was "just as intense as they have been in previous days". * The Ukraine Armed Forces' southern command said Russian forces continued to "inflict fire damage on our troops and de-occupied settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro".

OTHER DIPLOMACY * Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend a summit of the G20 big economies in Indonesia, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

* The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia is responsible for reparation in Ukraine. * Sweden said the European Union should punish any Iranians providing drones or missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

* Russia barred entry to 100 Canadians in retaliation for Ottawa's exclusion of Russian citizens. * The United States targeted Russian military supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a network procuring technology to support the invasion of Ukraine.

* The European Union and its member states have provided weapons and military equipment worth at least eight billion euros ($8.27 billion) to Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said. ART

* Renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled a work in Ukraine's Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Moscow's invasion. QUOTE

* "We have no electricity, no water, no internet, no communications, no heating. But there are no Russians either. And that's why we are happy," said Kherson resident Andrii. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar and Peter Graff)

