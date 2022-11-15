India will continue promoting renewables, says Bhwanth Khuba

India will continue to support the promotion of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, which require investments of up to USD 300 billion, Union Minister Bhawanth Khuba said on Tuesday.

This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacities by 2030.

The Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy assured members of the India Energy Forum (IEF) that the government will continue to support initiatives taken to promote the new & renewable energy resources so that the set targets are attained by 2030 and the anticipated investment of 200-300 dollar is realised for its transformation, a statement said. Inaugurating India Energy Forum Renewable Energy Summit on Tuesday Khubha also emphasised that the production-linked scheme brought in to energy transition to net zero and Atmanirbhar Bharat will yield desired results for domestic manufacturers.

Phase I and II of the scheme are progressing well and will lead to the transformation of renewable Energy, he stated.

He is of the view that a 25 per cent reduction in import duty for cells and 40 per cent in modules will help domestic manufacturers to cope with the competition challenges from cell module makers from other countries, such as China, and will intensify manufacturing for renewable energy.

Khuba further indicated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, faster policy decisions are being taken to spur up economic growth and industrial activities of all critical sectors so that the aims are attained without any delay and obstructions.

He added that whatever is required in terms of policy decisions for the growth of new and renewables will be initiated through the consultative approach with all stakeholders, as this government holds regular consultations with all the stakeholders. This is particularly critical when the world over the GDP (gross domestic product or economy) factor is hardly stable.

Ajay Mathur, Director General of International Solar Alliance (ISA), stated that critical decisions will have to be taken for the promotion of new and renewable energy, particularly in view of the constant challenges of climate change and increasing global temperature.

Mathur also stressed the need for liquid material batteries as compared to lithium-ion batteries and sought extension of production linked incentives for expansion and growth of new and renewable energy with a long-term development strategy. He also emphasised that ISA will be able to support member countries in raising finance through a credit guarantee scheme.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Chairman and Managing Director R S Dhillon said the PFC has a 40 per cent market share in power sector financing and is also a lead financer for projects related to new & renewables.

The PFC has a 34 per cent compounded growth rate in terms of power financing and offers financial support at very competitive interest rates.

India Energy Forum President R V Shahi in his remarks sought energy equity with energy sustainability. He added that net zero emission does not mean no coal and other fossil fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)