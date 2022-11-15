Left Menu

Elevated EU coal usage to last around three years - EU climate policy chief

Updated: 15-11-2022 18:09 IST
Higher use of coal in the European Union to replace Russian gas should only last three years, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said at the COP27 summit in Egypt on Tuesday.

"Yes we are now burning more coal than we had intended and yes, we're trying to find LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) wherever we can find it. But that's only for, let's say, three years and then we will seriously have changed our energy mix," he said.

