Left Menu

Gaza's chicken farmers rejoice in recycled egg trays

For now, the prime need is domestic as local farmers have struggled to secure supplies. Chicken-farm owner Mohammad Abu Mustafa said an advantage of Amour's product was its availability, as well as its price and quality.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:17 IST
Gaza's chicken farmers rejoice in recycled egg trays
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • West Bank and Gaza

Cheaper, stronger, available and environmental - for Gaza chicken farmers seeking to deliver eggs unbroken, there is everything to like about trays made from recycled paper waste.

They are the work of Akram Al-Amour, who began recycling paper waste to try to reduce the emissions caused by burning it, find an alternative to plastic and contribute to improving economic conditions in a territory where half of the 2.3 million population is unemployed. "Today, we are recycling materials that are usually thrown into the garbage and nobody benefited from into something that our farmers and our country need," he told Reuters.

Since he began work in 2019, the project has grown to employ seven people and he has ambitions to export if conditions allow. For now, the prime need is domestic as local farmers have struggled to secure supplies.

Chicken-farm owner Mohammad Abu Mustafa said an advantage of Amour's product was its availability, as well as its price and quality. "The imported is weak but the local is strong," Abu Mustafa said.

Citing security concerns with Gaza's Islamist Hamas rulers, Israel and Egypt maintains restrictions along their frontiers with the enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022