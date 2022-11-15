Left Menu

1993 Mumbai blasts: CBI files chargesheet against four accused

As many as 257 people were killed and 700 others were injured in the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. The incident had taken place on March 12, 1993.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:18 IST
1993 Mumbai blasts: CBI files chargesheet against four accused
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against the four accused arrested earlier in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast incident, and said that they hatched the conspiracy at the residence of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. These four accused, identified as Abu Bakar, Yusuf Bhatka, Shoib Qureshi alias Shoib Baba and Sayyad Qureshi, were arrested from Gujarat a few months back, and the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on Monday, 29 years after the serial blast incident.

All four persons were in the meeting at the residence of prime absconding accused, Dawood Ibrahim, in Mumbai where the conspiracy was hatched for 1993 blasts, the Central investigation agency said, while adding that these meetings occurred sometime in January February 1993. The CBI said that investigation showed that three days after the March 1993 bombings, accused also went to Raigad District in Maharashtra to dispose of the remaining ammunition from the blasts on the instructions of another accused Mustafa Dossa.

"These accused also went to Pakistan to get training for operating arms and ammunition and throwing hand grenades," the agency claimed. As many as 257 people were killed and 700 others were injured in the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. The incident had taken place on March 12, 1993. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022