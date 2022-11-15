UP plans major boost to eco tourism

To promote tourism on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and Dudhwa National Park have started buzzing with tourists. The new tourism season started on Tuesday, as per an official statement. To promote eco-tourism, the missed tourists were flagged off. Jungle Safari has been started in the Dudhwa National Park buffer zone, Kurtaniya Ghat to promote eco-tourism. State Forest and Environment Minister Dr Arun Kumar inaugurated the new tourism season of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve by cutting the ribbon of Dudhwa National Park and Minister of State for Forest Environment, Climate Transport KP Singh Malik was also present.

As per officials, tourists coming to Dudhwa National Park Pilibhit Tiger Reserve will be able to see the wildlife closely. Huts have been built for this on the beautiful Chuka Beach. The Forest and Irrigation Department guest houses have also been painted and prepared for tourists. Advance booking of 15 days has been made in Dudhwa National Park and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. On the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an eco-tourism circuit is being built from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Chuka Beach to Dudhwa National Park. Apart from Chuka, there will be three tourist circuits in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve buffer zone.

According to officials, Jungle Safari started at Ramanandi Bridge of Mailani Range Jatpura Beach. Eco-tourism has also started from Kurtaniya Ghat. Eco-tourism has been created in Bhira Range, Mailani and Kurtaniya Ghat in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Special arrangements have been made in the new tourism circuit to give recognition to the local culture and the products made by the local people. With the commencement of the Dudhwa tourism season, the products made by Tharu women of the tribal tribe become a special choice for tourists.

Incense sticks, spices, jute bags, baskets, hats, caps, mobile bags, and purses are the most popular of their products. Tourists like them. This gives a market for local products. Tharu culture is also getting recognition. (ANI)

