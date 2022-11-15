Left Menu

Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:46 IST
Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings. A senior Ukrainian official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, described the situation as "critical" and urged Ukrainians to cut back on their power usage and "hang in there." Power provider DTEK announced emergency blackouts in the capital and authorities announced similar steps elsewhere, too.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities have found a body in one of the residential buildings struck there.

