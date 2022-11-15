Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Police search premises of 4 suspected ISIS sympathisers in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu State Police conducted searches at the premises of four people, who were allegedly suspected to be Islamic State (ISIS) sympathisers in Chennai on Tuesday morning.

Tamil Nadu Police search premises of 4 suspected ISIS sympathisers in Chennai
The Tamil Nadu State Police conducted searches at the premises of four people, who were allegedly suspected to be Islamic State (ISIS) sympathisers in Chennai on Tuesday morning. The search operations were conducted for three hours in the morning.

According to police sources, "Police have also recovered money, laptops and phones during the searches". The searches were carried out at the property of Mohammad Thabrez of Kodangayur, Thowfiq Ahmed of Sevenwells, Haroon Rasheed of Mannady and Mohammed Mustafa of North Beach.

According to police sources, all these four people have pending cases which include selling sim cards and fake passports to banned organizations. Mohammad Tharbez, who is a software engineer and has transferred money for the Kilafah movement. He also helped banned organization ISIS by recruiting Muslim youths to commit a terrorist act. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also registered a case against him in 2017. Now Mohammad Tharbez is working in Bangalore and visiting Chennai once a week.

Similarly, Thowfiq Ahammed was working as a Bank accountant at Noor Islamic Bank in Dubai. In the name of Ansarullah, he helped in the mobilization of money for terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria. He was caught by the Dubai Government and handed over to Indian Embassy authorities, police sources said. "On his arrival in India, he was arrested in Delhi by NIA. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Now he is working in his uncle's stationary shop at Mannady," it added.

Another person Haroon Rasheed, who was interrogated by Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in 2016, is now running a mobile and sim card shop in North Chennai. Likewise, Mohammed Mustafa, suspected of helping ISIS who was arrested by Delhi NIA is now working as a travel agent privately from home.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

