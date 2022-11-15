Left Menu

Head of southern Russian region says two killed, three wounded in shelling

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov gave no further details of the incident in the town of Shebekino. Belgorod is one of several southern Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of the war in what Moscow said were Ukrainian attacks.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:10 IST
The governor of the Belgorod region of southern Russia said on Tuesday that two people had been killed and three wounded by shelling in a town near the border with Ukraine. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov gave no further details of the incident in the town of Shebekino.

Belgorod is one of several southern Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of the war in what Moscow said were Ukrainian attacks. Kyiv, without claiming responsibility, has described them as "karma" for Russia's invasion. Last month Gladkov said more than 2,000 people had been left without power after what he said was Ukrainian shelling of an electricity substation in Shebekino.

