Ukraine maintains control of power grid -utility head

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:25 IST
Ukraine is maintaining control over its power grid despite enduring the "most serious" situation in the country's history with dozens of Russian missile strikes, the head of the national power utility said on Tuesday.

"The situation is serious, the most serious in our history, but we are maintaining control of the system," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukrenergo, said on Facebook.

"The enemy has again struck the Ukrainian power grid -- sites throughout the country are under fire," Kudrytskyi said.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

