BP says it is paying more tax as it makes more profit

BP is paying more tax as it is making more profit, its UK head Louise Kingham told the Reuters Energy Transition Europe 2022 event on Wednesday.

"It's right that (the government) should think about how they protect the most vulnerable and taxation is not for companies to determine," Kingham said.

"I think when companies make more profits, they expect to pay more taxes, and that's exactly what we are doing," she added.

