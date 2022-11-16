Left Menu

Mishap averted as paraglider entangles in high-tension electric wires in UP's Mathura

A paragliding pilot and a woman passenger were in the paraglider when it crashed into high-tension electric wires near a newly built bypass on Sakarva road in Goverdhan area of Mathura district.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major mishap was averted as a paraglider that was flying without permission got entangled in high-tension electric wires in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Tuesday evening. The incident came to light after a video of the mishap went viral on social media.

A pilot and a woman passenger were in the paraglider when it crashed into high-tension electric wires near a newly built bypass on Sakarva road in Goverdhan area of Mathura district. The mishap was averted as luckily there was no electric current in the wires when the aircraft crashed into it.

The movement of vehicles was stopped on the bypass soon after the crash. The paraglider was reportedly being flown by a private company without any permission for the last two days. The incident purportedly occurred due to negligence of the paragliding pilot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

