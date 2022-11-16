Left Menu

UP: Court to hear "illegally" constructed Yazdan building case today

Earlier the HC sought direction from Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on what steps can be taken to stop the construction by Yazdan Builders on Nazul land.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:25 IST
UP: Court to hear "illegally" constructed Yazdan building case today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court will hear the case related to the illegally constructed seven-storied Yazdan building on Wednesday. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), meanwhile, has started the process of demolition of the building.

Earlier the HC sought direction from LDA on what steps can be taken to stop the construction by Yazdan Builders on Nazul land. The HC also asked the LDA why they didn't do anything to stop the illegal construction work of the building.

Flat owners at Yazdan apartment filed a petition in the high court after the LDA started the demolishing work at the apartment. Meanwhile, the LDA court has also issued a notice to the owners of Hotel Levana Suites in Lucknow on charges of illegal construction. The authorities have been asked to raze the building themselves. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022