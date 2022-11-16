UP: Court to hear "illegally" constructed Yazdan building case today

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court will hear the case related to the illegally constructed seven-storied Yazdan building on Wednesday. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), meanwhile, has started the process of demolition of the building.

Earlier the HC sought direction from LDA on what steps can be taken to stop the construction by Yazdan Builders on Nazul land. The HC also asked the LDA why they didn't do anything to stop the illegal construction work of the building.

Flat owners at Yazdan apartment filed a petition in the high court after the LDA started the demolishing work at the apartment. Meanwhile, the LDA court has also issued a notice to the owners of Hotel Levana Suites in Lucknow on charges of illegal construction. The authorities have been asked to raze the building themselves. (ANI)

