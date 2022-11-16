Norway will be stable energy supplier to Europe, PM says
Norway will be a reliable supplier of energy to Europe in the coming months, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Wednesday.
"We will continue to be a stable energy supplier that contributes to helping Europe get through a demanding winter," Stoere told parliament.
Norway is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas after Russia cut its supplies.
