Ukraine not considering evacuating cities - deputy head of president's office

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian officials are not considering evacuating cities after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure that left millions without power, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, told Ukrainian television that officials and energy workers were instead focused on stabilising the country's power grid and had made significant progress following Tuesday's missile strikes.

