Israeli official: Iran responsible for attack on tanker hit off Oman
Iran attacked the tanker hit off the coast of Oman, an Israeli official said on Wednesday, using a drone of the type it has supplied to Russia in Ukraine.
The tanker had sustained minor damage to the hull with no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo, Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said.
