Greece, Iran agree on release of two Greek tankers seized by Tehran

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Greece and Iran have reached a deal for the release of two Greek-flagged tankers seized by Tehran in the Gulf in May, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ship tracking data showed the vessels Delta Poseidon and MT Prudent Warrior were underway from Iran.

Iran detained them in May in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece.

