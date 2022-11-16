Greece, Iran agree on release of two Greek tankers seized by Tehran
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:13 IST
Greece and Iran have reached a deal for the release of two Greek-flagged tankers seized by Tehran in the Gulf in May, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Ship tracking data showed the vessels Delta Poseidon and MT Prudent Warrior were underway from Iran.
Iran detained them in May in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greece: Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants sinks
Nine migrants rescued, dozens missing after boat sinks off Greek island
Greece: Major search and rescue operation underway for dozens of migrants missing after boat sinks, reports AP.
Greece: Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants sinks
Dozens feared missing after migrant boat sinks off Greek island