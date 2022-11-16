Greece, Iran agree on release of two Greek tankers seized by Tehran

Greece and Iran have reached a deal for the release of two Greek-flagged tankers seized by Tehran in the Gulf in May, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ship tracking data showed the vessels Delta Poseidon and MT Prudent Warrior were underway from Iran.

Iran detained them in May in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)