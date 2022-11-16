Telangana: Boora Narsaiah Goud slams KCR for sidelining Backward Classes, says federation only formed as namesake

Just weeks after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, ex-MP and BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud called out the state government for ignoring the Backward Classes and said that only a small proportion of the allotted multi-crore budget was used, and the federations were kept for namesake. "They have the first right to political, economic and educational development. In the last eight and half years, out of the Rs.15-16 lakh crores budget only Rs. 230 crores was allotted to the BC federations. More importantly, these federations were made irrelevant. For the last 8 years, there have been no chairman, directors or funds," BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud told ANI.

He also highlighted that the Backward Classes constitute the majority in the southern state. "Chief Minister KCR used to say in public meetings and rallies that BCs constitute the majority in Telangana. BCs have sacrificed a lot for the Telangana movement which includes Prof Jayashankar and Srikanth Chary," he added.

Stressing on adding resources for the community he said," In fact, KCR is trying to oppress the BCs politically and economically. The BJP strongly condemns this. After the results of the Munugode election, KCR just woke up and gave some orders to form some committees in districts. It is the duty of the government through the assembly act to constitute all BC federations and allocate the budget depending on the population. The BJP demands that the government should not suppress the BCs." Earlier on October 19, several leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has now become Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including former MP from Bhongiri, Boora Narsaiah Goud joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its headquarters in the national capital.

After resigning from the party on October 15, Goud alleged that he was no longer able to perform his duties in the party and was not even consulted about the decision of starting BRS. While talking to the ANI the previous week, Goud said that he could not perform his duties at the party and no longer knew its "agenda". (ANI)

