Indian Navy permitted entry of women candidates in some branches: Centre to Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has been recently informed by the Centre that the Indian Navy has permitted the entry of female candidates in the Indian Navy University Entry Scheme, Executive Branch General Service (x) Cadre, IT, and in Technical Branch Engineering and Electrical Branch. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma made the submission before the bench headed by Chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench was dealing with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by advocate Kush Kalra.

After noting the submission made by the ASG, the high court disposed of the PIL on November 11. The petitioner had sought a direction to the Respondents to permit the entry of female candidates in the Indian Navy University Entry Scheme, executive branch general service (X) cadre, IT and in technical branch engineering and electrical branch at par with male candidates.

The ASG, at the outset, had argued that a PIL filed on the subject of service matter is not maintainable keeping in view the Judgment passed by the Supreme Court in Duryodhan Sahu (Dr.) vs. Jitendra Kumar Mishra case, the court noted. However, he further submitted before this Court that the issue raised by the Petitioner in thethe present writ petition has already been remedied by permitting the entry of female candidates in the Indian Navy University Entry Scheme, Executive Branch General Service (x) Cadre, IT, and in the Technical Branch Engineering and Electrical Branch.

He also drew the attention of the Court towards the advertisement inviting applications for Short Service Commission Officers in Information Technology (Executive Branch) commencing from January 2023 onwards as well as an advertisement inviting applications for Short Service Commission Officers for various entries, including General Service (Executive) GS (X) commencing from June 2023 onwards issued by the Indian Navy to contend that the Indian Navy is now recruiting female candidates as well in both branches as mentioned in the relief clause by the Petitioner. He further stated that the constitutional validity of Section 9 (2) of the Indian Navy Act, 1957 has not been challenged. However, the same statutory provision empowers the Union of India to issue notifications for the entry of female candidates into the Indian Navy. (ANI)

