CM Yogi thanks PM Modi for gifting ODOP items to G-20 delegates

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that it is a matter of pride for India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the G-20 summit next year and also expressed his happiness over PM's initiative to gift One District One Product (ODOP) items to the heads of the 20 developed countries participating in the summit. "This will give global recognition to our local products", the CM said, thanking the Prime Minister for providing global branding to the local products.

His remarks came during a visit to the 41st India International Trade Fair 2022 at Pragati Maidan. The CM visited the stalls in the UP pavilion and also interacted with exhibitors evincing keen interest in the showcased handicrafts and other products. There was a scramble for taking photographs with the chief minister at the fair. CM Yogi said that in the last five years several steps have been taken to promote the traditional products of UP globally.

"For this, we first got the mapping done, then identified one product from each district and encouraged artisans and manufacturers with clear guidelines on designing, marketing, branding and packaging," said CM Yogi. He also added, "We provided training in handicrafts, during which artisans were also provided honorarium. Toolkits were provided to the craftspersons. Every possible co-operation was extended to them for transportation to the exhibitions. As a result, UP has become a hub of exports."

The state chief also highlighted the region's growth in exports and said, "In 2017-18, UP's exports were worth Rs 86,000 crore, which has jumped to Rs 1.56 lakh crore now and still has a lot of potential to go further up. Craftsmen and artisans are working in MSME clusters. The government started programmes such as ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman to encourage them." He also pointed out that when 40 lakh migrant workers came back to UP during the Covid pandemic, most of them were provided sustenance through ODOPs.

Yogi said that as products of all the 75 districts of UP are displayed here in line with the Vocal for Local and Local for Global slogan given by the prime minister, which seeks to build a self-reliant India. During his visit to the stalls, the Chief Minister obtained information related to the Tarkashi art of Mainpuri, the Marble art of Agra and the Pink Meenakari of Varanasi. He also clanged a brass bell at one of the stalls. (ANI)

