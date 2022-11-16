Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates sub-divisional hospital in Karbook
The Ramkumar Naruiha Community Health Center in Karbook has been upgraded to a 50-bed sub-division hospital on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated a sub-divisional Hospital in Karbook. The Ramkumar Naruiha Community Health Center in Karbook has been upgraded to a 50-bed sub-division hospital on Wednesday.
"Our mission is to build a better Tripura, a healthy Tripura under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chief Minister Saha. Earlier on Wednesday, Saha inaugurated the newly constructed building of Korbuk Panjiham Higher Secondary School.
"Education must be inclusive and empower future generations. I am delighted to inaugurate the newly constructed two-storied building of Korbuk Panjiham Higher Secondary School today. I wish all the students studying in this building a bright future," tweeted the chief minister in Bengali. Further Tripura Chief Minister inaugurated a 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Ganda Twisa on Wednesday.
Chief minister Saha said a large number of farmers are expected to be benefited from this godown. The livelihood of a large section of the population in Tripura depends on farming and the majority of them cultivate paddy. This new godown will help nearby farmers store their produce and to tap better market realisation, he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Tripura CM
- Bengali
- Narendra Modi
- Karbook
- Saha
- Manik Saha
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument: Govt statement.
Narendra Modi gets respect globally as he is PM of country where roots of democracy have been strong: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot at Mangarh Dham.
PM Narendra Modi reaches site of Morbi suspension bridge collapse in which 135 people lost lives.
It was our government which decided that November 15 will be celebrated as tribal development day to honour Birsa Munda: PM Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi gets respect globally because he is PM of country where democracy is deep-rooted: Rajasthan CM Gehlot