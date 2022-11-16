Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates sub-divisional hospital in Karbook

The Ramkumar Naruiha Community Health Center in Karbook has been upgraded to a 50-bed sub-division hospital on Wednesday.

Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates sub-divisional hospital in Karbook
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated a sub-divisional Hospital in Karbook. The Ramkumar Naruiha Community Health Center in Karbook has been upgraded to a 50-bed sub-division hospital on Wednesday.

"Our mission is to build a better Tripura, a healthy Tripura under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chief Minister Saha. Earlier on Wednesday, Saha inaugurated the newly constructed building of Korbuk Panjiham Higher Secondary School.

"Education must be inclusive and empower future generations. I am delighted to inaugurate the newly constructed two-storied building of Korbuk Panjiham Higher Secondary School today. I wish all the students studying in this building a bright future," tweeted the chief minister in Bengali. Further Tripura Chief Minister inaugurated a 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Ganda Twisa on Wednesday.

Chief minister Saha said a large number of farmers are expected to be benefited from this godown. The livelihood of a large section of the population in Tripura depends on farming and the majority of them cultivate paddy. This new godown will help nearby farmers store their produce and to tap better market realisation, he said. (ANI)

