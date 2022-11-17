Arunachal CM inaugurates road to new airport

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:45 IST
Arunachal Pradesh CM inaugrates Hornbill welcome gate. Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu on Wednesday, inaugurated the 4-km road connecting NH-415 and Donyi Polo Airport and bamboo-made "Hornbill welcome gate". The sweeping machine and vehicles for garbage disposal from the airport were also flagged off. Notably Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar on November 19.

Pema Khandu while talking to media said that the people of the state will be benefitted as Arunachal will be connected to the rest of the country and the world. "The state government and the Airports Authority of India together had made seating arrangements for 10,000 people to witness the historic day of airport inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on November 19," said Khandu.

Khandu added that the bamboo welcome gate with sculpture of hornbill, the state bird will showcase our culture. Tame Phassang, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation said that the equipments with latest technologies will be used in the airport to maintain hygiene.

Likha Teji, Commissioner of Itanagar Municipal Corporation said that the waste materials will be disposed scientifically. Teji informed, "As the waste materials disposal plants cannot be made near highway as per the rules of NGT so IMC has taken alternate initiatives for proper wastes disposal using latest technologies." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

