Arunachal: 3 more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

The Special Investigation Cell (SEC) has arrested three more persons in connection to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak case. Officials on Thursday said that the investigation is being carried out by the SIC (vigilance) police station and three persons including a government official have been taken into custody.

Those arrested have been identified as Taloka Darang (59), a resident of Siang, and Posi Gamlin alias Gamkin and Eagle Sora - both residents of West Siang. Eagle Sora is posted as Junior Engineer (JE) with the RWD and is posted at Tirbin, while Posi Gamlin is a block education officer (BEO) and is posted at Siang district, they said.

Officials said that the SCI investigation into the various exams is ongoing, and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail. All illegal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation. "We are committed to ensuring justice to aggrieved and requests anyone with concrete evidence or details of the case to come forward and report the same," Itanagar SP (SIC-Vigilance) Anant Mittal said in an official statement. With these three more arrests, a total of 17 persons have been arrested so far in the APPSC paper leak case, the statement said.

The APPSC had conducted the examination for the post of assistant engineer (civil) in the last week of August this year, and the recruitment exam paper was leaked, prompting the state government to suspend four members of APPSC. The case was transferred from the Itanagar police to the SIC (vigilance) next month.

In October, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was also involved in the investigation and registered a case under sections 120 (B), 420, 406, and 409 of IPC, and also under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the request of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh against a person and unknown officials of the APPSC for the alleged leakage of the question paper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)