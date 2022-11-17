Left Menu

Gujarat: CGST officer in CBI net for seeking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Superintendent of CGST(Audit) in the Gandhidham area of Gujarat for demanding and accepting a bribe.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:03 IST
Gujarat: CGST officer in CBI net for seeking bribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a superintendent of CGST (Audit) in the Gandhidham area of Gujarat for demanding and accepting a bribe. The arrested CGST officer was identified as N.S.Maheshwari, posted as Superintendent of CGST (Audit) in Audit Circle-VI of Gandhidham in Gujarat.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the Superintendent, CGST (Audit), Audit Circle-VI, Gandhidham. The arrested officer was allegedly demanding an undue advantage of Rs 2.40 Lakh (Rs 100 per container) from the complainant for the containers he cleared during his earlier posting as Superintendent, Customs, Kandla Port. "The accused threatened the complainant of an audit, which the officer would conduct if the undue advantage was not paid," CBI said further.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 Lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the accused's office and residential premises, which led to the recovery of Rs 6.50 Lakh (Approx) and incriminating documents from his residential premises.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Jurisdictional Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022