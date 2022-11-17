Results for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy announced

Final results of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy have been announced on Thursday. 519 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on April 10, 2022, and the interviews by the Service Selection Board.

According to an official release by the UPSC, The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. "In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address given above," also stated.

"The result is also available on the UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results," it further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)