Left Menu

Results for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy announced

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy results were announced.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 23:56 IST
Results for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy announced
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Final results of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy have been announced on Thursday. 519 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on April 10, 2022, and the interviews by the Service Selection Board.

According to an official release by the UPSC, The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. "In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address given above," also stated.

"The result is also available on the UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results," it further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022