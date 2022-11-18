NS Tomar inaugurates 30 Integrated Pack Houses from Aterna village of Haryana

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that Haryana is ahead in crop production and horticulture, it cannot be praised enough. Today it is necessary that farmers cultivate new crops, use technology in production and produce quality products. It is a matter of happiness that the farmers of Haryana and the Haryana government are walking on this path. Shri Tomar was speaking at the inauguration of 30 Integrated Pack Houses across the state at Aterna village in Sonipat (Haryana). During this, Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Jayprakash Dalal was also present.

In this programme organized by the Horticulture Department of the Haryana Government, Union Minister Shri Tomar praised the schemes being run for the farmers in the state. In Haryana, 30 pack houses are being built across the state through FPOs. The Haryana government has planned about 500 pack houses, and not just 100 pack houses in the state. Setting up of 100 pack houses will change the picture of Haryana, while 500 pack houses will bring revolution in the field of horticulture in the state. Shri Tomar said that the Government of India and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi care about the farmers. To help the farmers, the Central Government has deposited Rs 2,17,000 crore in the accounts of crores of farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Minimum Support Price has been fixed for Rabi and Kharif crops, which is directly benefiting the farmers. Shri Tomar said that the Haryana government is walking step by step with the Central Government and is also implementing 100 percent central schemes in the state. He also praised the Haryana government for starting an insurance scheme for fruits and vegetables.

Shri Tomar said that Haryana is the leading state in agriculture. The farmer here is in a good condition. There have been innovations in farming in the last 7 to 8 years. Efforts have been made to develop farmers and agriculture. The Haryana government has helped the farmers by purchasing coarse grains. He said that the results of the new schemes of the Central Government and the Haryana Government have started coming. He also praised Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal and Agriculture Minister Shri J.P. Dalal regarding progress in the agriculture sector.

Central and Haryana government accepted the primacy and priority of agriculture

Shri Tomar said that India is an agricultural country. The importance and priority of agriculture has been accepted by the Central and Haryana Government. History is witness that the village economy has supported in the recession. The world had stopped at the time of Corona. Knowing the problems of the farmers, the central government bought the crop by setting up more purchase centers. That year the sowing of the farmers crop was more than the previous years. The export of agricultural products stood at Rs.4.4 lakh crore.

Haryana is the state of farmers – no other state has as many schemes as the Haryana government has brought: Shri J.P. Dalal

Haryana's Agriculture Minister Shri Dalal welcomed Union Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar on his arrival in Haryana. He said that Haryana is a state of farmers. No other state has as many schemes as the Haryana government has brought for the farmers. This includes Crop Insurance Scheme, Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, purchase of crops on MSP, proper arrangement of mandis etc. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal, pack houses have been established in the state through FPOs. This will benefit the farmers.

Shri Dalal said that today there are 11 excellence centers in the state, through which crores of saplings are being prepared and given to the farmers. Farmers of Haryana are being given the benefit of crop insurance scheme. The state government has doubled the budget for canals. Up to 85 percent subsidy is being given in the field of irrigation. The Haryana government has formed a pond authority for the renovation of ponds. Along with this, brackish water farmers have been encouraged to take up shrimp farming. The land on which earlier the farmer used to earn 20 to 30 thousand rupees annually, today 20 to 30 lakh rupees are being earned from shrimp farming. Shri Dalal said that cold stores, pack houses are being established in the state. The world's largest vegetable market is being set up in Gannaur, which will be spread over 5500 acres. It will cost Rs 10,000 crore to make it. This will provide employment to thousands of people.

Shri Dalal said that the day is not far when the products of the farmers of Haryana will go to America and other countries. He said that the farmer of Haryana is influenced by the policies of Shri Modi and Shri Manohar Lal. Prosperity of farmers will bring prosperity in Haryana. He said that Haryana was number one in agriculture, is number one and will remain number one.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana Smt. Sumita Mishra also addressed.

On this occasion, Sonipat's MP Shri Ramesh Kaushik also welcomed and felicitated Union Minister Shri Tomar on reaching Sonipat.

