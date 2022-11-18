Left Menu

North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, S.Korea says

A day earlier, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile while its foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, warned of "fiercer military responses" to U.S. moves to boost its military presence, saying Washington was taking a "gamble it will regret". In a statement carried by state media, Choe condemned a Sunday trilateral summit of the United States, South Korea and Japan during which those countries' leaders criticised Pyongyang's weapons tests and pledged greater security cooperation.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 07:31 IST
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, S.Korea says

North Korea fired what was apparently an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea said on Friday, a day after it launched a smaller missile and warned of "fiercer military responses" to the U.S. boosting its regional security presence.

Japan's Coast Guard also reported the launch. South Korea's defence ministry said the missile appeared to be an ICBM, which is North Korea's longest-range weapon and is designed to carry a nuclear warhead as far as any location in the continental United States. A day earlier, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile while its foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, warned of "fiercer military responses" to U.S. moves to boost its military presence, saying Washington was taking a "gamble it will regret".

In a statement carried by state media, Choe condemned a Sunday trilateral summit of the United States, South Korea and Japan during which those countries' leaders criticised Pyongyang's weapons tests and pledged greater security cooperation. This year North Korea has conducted a record number of ballistic missile tests, which are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions that have sanctioned the country over its missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

The North has also fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea recently as South Korea and the United States staged exercises, some of which involved Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022