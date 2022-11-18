Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Police recover about 800 gm narcotics in Shimla

An FIR under section 20 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act has been filed at Kumarsain Police Station in the state capital Shimla.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 11:42 IST
Image Courtesy: Shimla Police. Image Credit: ANI
Police officials in Shimla have recovered 802 grams of narcotics -- Charas -- from the possession of one Diwan Chand. Diwan Chand is a resident of Banjar, Kullu.

The Shimla Police earlier arrested one person and recovered 600 gms of opium and 98.60 gms of charas, informed the police on Thursday. The accused was identified as Hum Bahadur. The police have recovered Rs 71,000 cash along with 600 gm opium, 98.60 gm charas from his possession.

Notably, on Wednesday, the Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police, Sanjay Kundu, met the DG of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), SN Pradhan in Delhi and joined hands to address the drug trafficking issue prevailing in the state. The Himachal DGP in a tweet wrote, "Discussed a joint strategy to ensure drug-free Himachal Pradesh". (ANI)

