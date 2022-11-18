Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anand Teltumbde

Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Anand Teltumbde in Bhima Koregaon case. Teltumbde has been granted this bail on the surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The court further stayed the order for one week on the National Investigation Agency's request to appeal in the Supreme Court. On January 1, violence erupted at an event to mark 200 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted bail to 82-year-old activist P Varavara Rao in the case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday in an interim order permitted Gautam Navlakha, another Bhima Koregaon accused case, to be placed under house arrest for a period of one month considering his health condition and old age. A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy ordered Navlakha to deposit an amount of Rs 2.4 lakh as expenses to be incurred for his security cover when he is under house arrest. He shall deposit a demand draft of Rs 2.4 lakh by the name of Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai.

"We consider it appropriate to grant house arrest given his age. Still further, our attention is drawn to the multiple medical problems the petitioner is faced with, and that charges have not been framed in a trial that will not happen in the foreseeable future," the bench observed during the hearing. Navlakha had moved the top court requesting that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail, Maharashtra. (ANI)

