U.S. VP Harris: United States has enduring economic commitment to Indo-Pacific

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:58 IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris Image Credit: ANI
  • Thailand

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital and trade with the region, she said, adding that partnering with the private sector is a "top priority" for the country.

