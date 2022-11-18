Left Menu

Raj govt to take action against those tagging non-required products along with urea, DAP

The government is making continuous efforts to make fertilizers available to farmers on time, the order said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 14:52 IST
The Rajasthan government on Friday said it will take strict action against those forcing farmers to buy non-required products along with urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilisers.

An order in this regard has been issued by the Rajasthan Agriculture Department following a directive from the central government which has strictly asked states to keep a check on sellers who tag non-required products along with urea and DAP.

Urea and DAP are the two largely consumed fertilisers in the country. The demand for these soil nutrients is normally high during the rabi (winter) sowing, which is underway.

In a statement, Agriculture Commissioner Kanaram said there have been cases of supplier companies and retailers selling other non-required products along with key fertilisers at some places.

''Some supplier companies and fertilizer sellers are using urea and DAP along with sulphur, nano urea, herbicide, pesticide, trace elements,'' he said.

This is a ''clear violation of the Fertiliser Control Order 1985 and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, he said.

All fertilizer supplier companies and retailers have been directed not to tag other products with urea and DAP. They have also been asked to display the stock position and price list of fertilizers, he added.

The government is making continuous efforts to make fertilizers available to farmers on time, the order said.

