UN optimistic that Ukraine, Russia could agree on ammonia pipeline exports

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A U.N. senior official on Friday voiced optimism that Russia and Ukraine would agree on terms to resume exports of Russian ammonia via a pipeline to the Black Sea. A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended for four months on Thursday, but ammonia exports via the pipeline were not part of the renewal.

"There are elements of that agreement (on ammonia) that have to happen between the two countries," said Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). "We have reason to believe that there is interest for that to happen." "We are optimistic that this is being discussed and that it could happen," she added, without giving further details.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

