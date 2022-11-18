Left Menu

Lawyer without his brief copy is like Sachin Tendulkar without a bat: CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday remarked that a lawyer appearing in court without carrying a copy of his brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat on the cricket pitch.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:36 IST
Lawyer without his brief copy is like Sachin Tendulkar without a bat: CJI
Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday remarked that a lawyer appearing in court without carrying a copy of his brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat on the cricket pitch. CJI Chandrachud said, "A lawyer without a brief is Sachin Tendulkar without his bat."

The CJI also commented to the lawyer that it looks bad that the lawyer is wearing a gown and band but doesn't have a copy of the brief. The court passed this remark as it noted that a lawyer was arguing his case without any copy of the brief.

Earlier, in the morning, the CJI bench also apprised about a full court meeting decision that each Bench will take up 10 transfer petitions and 10 bail matters every day to dispose of all such matters before the winter vacation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022