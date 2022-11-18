Gold worth Rs 38 lakhs seized at Kochi airport

Customs department's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Friday seized around 422 grams of gold worth more than Rs 38 lakh at the Kochi airport. The gold was brought in rings and in the form of paste inside innerwear.

"In order not to be recognized, a special pocket was made in the underwear and gold was sewn inside of that," the customs said. The was seized from passengers coming from Dubai. (ANI)

