Gold worth Rs 38 lakhs seized at Kochi airport

Customs department's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Friday seized around 422 grams of gold worth more than Rs 38 lakh at the Kochi airport.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 20:33 IST
Gold worth Rs 38 lakhs seized at Kochi airport
422 grams of gold worth more than Rs 38 lakh seized (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Customs department's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Friday seized around 422 grams of gold worth more than Rs 38 lakh at the Kochi airport. The gold was brought in rings and in the form of paste inside innerwear.

"In order not to be recognized, a special pocket was made in the underwear and gold was sewn inside of that," the customs said. The was seized from passengers coming from Dubai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

