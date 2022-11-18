'Think of creating global order beneficial to all': Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said if security becomes a collective enterprise then one should think of creating a global order which is beneficial to all. Speaking at the International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in Lucknow, the Defence minister said, "It is my firm belief that if security becomes a truly collective enterprise, then we can think of creating a global order, which is beneficial to all of us."

"The global community has been working towards it and there exist a number of multilateral organisations, working in the field of security, such as the United Nations Security Council. What we now require is to elevate it to a level of shared interests and shared security for all," Singh said. He added that national security should not be considered a zero-sum game and all should strive to create a win-win situation.

"I would like to share another related issue in this security paradigm, that is, not to consider national security as a zero-sum game. We should strive to create a win-win situation for all. We should not be guided by narrow self-interest, which is not beneficial in the long run, but by enlightened self-interest, which is sustainable and resilient to shocks. Strong and prosperous India would not be built at the cost of others. Rather, India is here to help other nations realise their full potential," the Raksha Mantri added. Singh said it is everyone's moral responsibility to strive to build a world that is safe and secure for all times to come.

"Our leaders & visionaries have dreamt of a world without borders, where mankind can breathe freely and solve problems together, which would otherwise be considered insurmountable," the Defence minister said. Stressing multinational collaboration, he cited the example of the global Covid pandemic response. "The recent global response to the Covid pandemic highlighted the urgent requirement of multinational collaboration in information sharing, situation analysis, as also research, development and production of the vaccine," he said.

"The pandemic also gave a chance to us as a country, to put into practice our deeply held belief of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) when we undertook landmark initiatives, such as Operation Samudra Setu and Vaccine Maitri," Singh said. "We have also been espousing the idea of multi-alignment. We believe in a multi-aligned aligned policy which is realised through diverse engagements with multiple stakeholders so that views and concerns of all can be discussed and addressed for a prosperous future for all," he added. (ANI)

