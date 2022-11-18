Phool Mohammad murder case: Court sentences life imprisonment to 30 accused

A Special Court in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Friday sentenced 30 accused to undergo Life Imprisonment with a fine in a case related to the murder of Phool Mohammed Khan, then SHO of Man town Police Station. During communal riots in 2011, SHO Phool Mohammad was burnt alive in his police vehicle by a riotous mob. Later, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A court of Additional Sessions Judge in his judgment sentenced 30 accused to undergo life imprisonment with fine between Rs. 2000 to Rs. 50,000 in the case. CBI had registered the case in June 2011 at the request of the Rajasthan Government and took over the investigation of the case earlier registered with the State Police.

During a communal riot in the area, SHO Phool Mohammad was injured and thus took refuge in his official vehicle. However, this vehicle was later burnt by the riotous mob, wherein Phool Mohammad was burnt alive. After the incident, local police registered a case at Man Town Police Station, Sawai Madhopur in March 2011 against 21 accused and unknown others under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Damage to public property act 1984 and immediately the case was transferred to CID Rajasthan.

After the initial investigation, CID Rajasthan filed a charge sheet against 19 accused before CJM, Sawai Madhopur on June 21, 2011 and further investigations continued. After investigation, CBI filed a Supplementary chargesheet on December 15, 2011 against 89 accused including two Juveniles in conflict with law, police officials, etc.

During trial five accused expired and three were absconding. The trial of two juveniles in conflict with law was separated and the same is going on before Juvenile Justice Board, Sawai Madhopur. In the trial, the court convicted 30 accused on November 16 out of 79 facing trial.

The convicted persons were identified as Mahendra Singh Tanwar alias Mahender Singh Kalbeliya, the then Deputy SP of Sawai Madhopur, Radheshyam Mali, Parmanand Meena, Ballo alias Bablu Mali, Prithviraj Meena, Ramcharan Meena, Chiranjilal Mali, Sher Singh Meena, Harji Mali, Ramesh Meena, Kalu, Bajranga Khatik, Murari Meena, Chaturbhuj Meena, Banwari Meena, Ramkaran Meena, Hansraj Mali, Shankar Lal Mali, Banwari Meena, Dharmendra Meena; Guman Meena, Yogendra Nath, Brijesh Mali, Hanuman alias Daga, Ramjilal, Makhan Meena, Rambharosi Meena, Mohan, Mukesh Mali alias Mukesh Taylor and Shyamlal Mali. (ANI)

