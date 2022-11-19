France sees risk of 1.5°C objective "dying" at Egypt conference

France said on Saturday that COP27 climate negotiations in Sharm-el-Sheik, Egypt, still had not produced an agreement capable of containing the rise in global temperatures at this stage.

"We can't let the 1.5°c climate warming objective die in Sharm-el-Sheik," French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Twitter

