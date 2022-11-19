France sees risk of 1.5°C objective "dying" at Egypt conference
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- France
France said on Saturday that COP27 climate negotiations in Sharm-el-Sheik, Egypt, still had not produced an agreement capable of containing the rise in global temperatures at this stage.
"We can't let the 1.5°c climate warming objective die in Sharm-el-Sheik," French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Twitter
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Egypt
- French
- Agnes Pannier-Runacher
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-COP27: Major players at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt
PREVIEW-Rugby-France out to knock New Zealand off England collision course
Odd News Roundup: All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID; Parisian undertaker aims to introduce bicycle hearse in France
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
Acting leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood dies at 85 - statement