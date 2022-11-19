Left Menu

Leaves of UP police personnel cancelled ahead of polls

Elections for 763 urban local bodies in the state, 17 municipal corporations, 200 Nagar Palika Parishads and 546 Nagar panchayats are also likely to be held in December.

Leaves of all Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been cancelled by the state authorities in view of the upcoming assembly by-polls and urban civic body elections. According to a directive of the state Additional Director General (law and order) headquarters, Prashant Kumar to all district police chiefs issued on Saturday, leaves of police personnel are cancelled with immediate effect till the completion of the election process in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha/Vidhan Sabha by-election/Urban body polls.

Leaves may be sanctioned by the officers concerned in special cases, the order said. The by-election to Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for December 5.

Elections for 763 urban local bodies in the state, 17 municipal corporations, 200 Nagar Palika Parishads and 546 Nagar panchayats are also likely to be held in December. (ANI)

