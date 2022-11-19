Left Menu

Two persons injured as they fall off train in Odisha's Jajpur

Two passengers were injured when they fell off the DMU intercity passenger train in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday, said the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:52 IST
Two persons injured as they fall off train in Odisha's Jajpur
Image Source: Twitter (@BytesOdisha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two passengers were injured when they fell off the DMU intercity passenger train in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday, said the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Two passengers, including a girl student, tried to board the diesel-multiple-unit (DMU) intercity passenger train when their legs slipped and they fell off the train due to a heavy rush, reported RPF.

The train, a Palasa DMU passenger was en route to Bhubaneswar from Balasore and had a stoppage at the Dulakhapatna station in the Jajpur district, where the incident happened. Angered at the incident, the irate locals halted the DMU train demanding more coaches to keep the rush in check. Locals alleged that "frequent accidents occur on this route due to heavy rush".

Upon receiving the information, the Railway protection force reached the incident spot, along with the local Panikoili police, to take cognizance of the matter and to pacify the protestors. The Protestors have demanded the addition of more coaches to the DMU train because this is the only train connecting the Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar route during day time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022