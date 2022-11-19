Two persons injured as they fall off train in Odisha's Jajpur

Two passengers were injured when they fell off the DMU intercity passenger train in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday, said the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Two passengers, including a girl student, tried to board the diesel-multiple-unit (DMU) intercity passenger train when their legs slipped and they fell off the train due to a heavy rush, reported RPF.

The train, a Palasa DMU passenger was en route to Bhubaneswar from Balasore and had a stoppage at the Dulakhapatna station in the Jajpur district, where the incident happened. Angered at the incident, the irate locals halted the DMU train demanding more coaches to keep the rush in check. Locals alleged that "frequent accidents occur on this route due to heavy rush".

Upon receiving the information, the Railway protection force reached the incident spot, along with the local Panikoili police, to take cognizance of the matter and to pacify the protestors. The Protestors have demanded the addition of more coaches to the DMU train because this is the only train connecting the Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar route during day time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)