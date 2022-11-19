Left Menu

Chhattisgarh man hoists 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympic flag' at Mount Friendship Peak

Chaman Lal Kose left Raipur for the expedition on November 10. He started his climb from the Advance Base Camp on November 15 at 10.10pm and scaled the peak, which towers at a height of 17,353 feet above sea level, at 3.40am on November 16.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:09 IST
Chaman Lal Kose with the flag after reaching the summit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chaman Lal Kose, a 25-year-old from Patan in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh, hoisted the 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympic flag' after reaching the summit of Mount Friendship in the Solang Valley of Himanchal Pradesh. Lal left Raipur for the expedition on November 10. He started his climb from the Advance Base Camp on November 15 at 10.10pm and scaled the peak, which towers at a height of 17,353 feet above sea level, at 3.40am on November 16.

Speaking to ANI after summitting the Mount Friendship peak, Lal said, "The climb was not easy. The biggest challenge during the climb was to tackle the strong and bitterly cold winds. The expedition was also hit by avalanches twice.' He added that during his climb, he also came down with AMS (Acute mountain sickness). However, he said fought off the sickness and managed to scale the peak.

The 25-year-old said he also raised another flag dedicated to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, at the summit. Lal Kose pursued a course in mountaineering from an institute in Sikkim and a separate course in rock climbing from Swami Vivekananda Institute in Rajasthan.

He also has a five-year experience of being involved in adventure sports, including mountaineering. Lal has also worked in adventure sports-based companies and organisations in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

